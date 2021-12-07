Indio police search for suspect(s) involved in possible shooting

Police are in an Indio neighborhood looking for a suspect involved in a possible shooting.

The incident started at around 2:30 p.m. near Jefferson, north of Fred Waring Drive, in Indio. No one was injured in the shooting, according to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department.

Officers later spotted a possible suspect vehicle heading towards Monroe Street. The vehicle stopped near the 82000 block of El Paseo Avenue, near Avenue 44. People from inside the vehicle fled the scene.

We've had multiple residents call in to report that police are currently surrounding a home in the area.

