Police investigate fatal stabbing at Indio park

An investigation into a homicide at an Indio park continues.

Police were called to respond to a report of an assault victim at Miles Ave Park on Monday at around 5:40 p.m.

Officers said they arrived at the scene and found a man with a stab wound. Officers immediately provided first aid until medics arrived. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Indio PD confirmed on Tuesday.

Police say the events leading up to the assault and any suspect(s) information remains unknown.

Based on the circumstances, Indio Police Major Crimes Unit Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time as Indio Police Detectives and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Coroner Office have an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any further information regarding this murder is asked to contact the Indio Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, Detective Chris Cordova at (760) 391-4051.

If you wish to remain anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP(7867).

