Two men accused in Indio gang-related shooting take plea deal

Two men accused of taking part in a gang-related shooting in Indio in 2018 had their attempted murder charges dropped today as a part of a plea deal.

Charles Salter, 26, and Joseph Riley, 23, pleaded guilty at the Larson Justice Center on Wednesday to one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm in exchange for having the attempted murder charges dropped.

Salter additionally pleaded guilty to one count of carrying a loaded firearm while participating in gang activity.

Five people were initially accused in the Feb. 23, 2018, shooting of a gang rival in a parking lot near Clark's Travel Center at 82-253 Indio Blvd. The victim, whose name was withheld, was shot once in the abdomen at close range and underwent surgery, but has since recovered.

The suspected shooter and another person were juveniles at the time, and had their names withheld. Dominic McNeal, 22, was also initially charged in the case, but had his charges dismissed in 2019 due to insufficient evidence.

The shooting occurred at around 7:45 p.m. with the suspects and their alleged getaway vehicle captured on surveillance footage from the truck stop and a nearby laundromat, according to police.

Indio detectives matched the security camera footage to a Snapchat video allegedly posted online by Salter, in which the suspects were seen inside the van flashing gang signs and passing around a gun, an arrest warrant

declaration states.

Court records did not indicate when Salter and Riley were due back in court.