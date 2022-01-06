Suspect in deadly stabbing at Indio park arrested

The Indio police have arrested a suspect in the deadly stabbing of a man at an Indio park.

The stabbing happened on the evening of Dec. 6, 2021 at Miles Ave Park.

Officers said they arrived at the scene and found a man with a stab wound. Officers immediately provided first aid until medics arrived. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was identified the next day as Montel Robison, 30, of Indio.

Police said the events leading up to the assault remain unknown however, detectives were able to identify the suspect, Juan Hernandez, 29, of Indio.

Hernandez was arrested on Monday, January 3 on the 83-500 block of Indio Boulevard. He was officially charged with murder on Wednesday. He appeared in court on Thursday where he pleaded not guilty.

He was booked into John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he is being held on $1 million

If anyone has any further information regarding this case, contact the Indio Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, Detective Chris Cordova at (760) 391-4051, or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP(7867).