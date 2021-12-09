Coroner identifies 30-year-old man killed in stabbing at Indio park

The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the man killed in a stabbing at Miles Ave Park in Indio earlier this week.

Montel Robison, 30, of Indio was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident was first reported at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Monday.

Officers said they arrived at the scene and found Robison with a stab wound. Officers immediately provided first aid until medics arrived. Robison was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The events leading up to the stabbing remains under investigation. There is no word on any suspect(s) information at this time.

Anyone with any further information regarding this murder is asked to contact the Indio Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, Detective Chris Cordova at (760) 391-4051.

If you wish to remain anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP(7867).

