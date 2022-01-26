PSPD calls for info on Peeping Tom reported in the city

The Palm Springs Police Department has put a call out to the community to assist with information on a peeping tom reported in the city recently.

PSPD officials said officers have investigated a few incidents of a reported peeping tom in the area of E Palm Canyon and S. Sunrise Way.

The suspect has been seen peering into windows in what is believed to be an attempt to catch a glimpse of his unsuspecting victims.

The suspect is described as a white, male adult, 65-75 years old, approximately 5 feet-5 inches tall, approximately 150-180 lbs. He has short bushy blonde and white hair, with a blonde mustache and thin white beard.

In addition, his vehicle has been described as a black, two-door sports car, with black and red seats, and black and chrome rims.

PSPD Investigators are looking for any information that could lead to the identity of this individual and are asking the public’s help in reporting suspicious behavior immediately.

Call our non-emergency number at 760-327-1441 if you have any information.