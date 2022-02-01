Palm Springs marijuana dispensary shot at overnight

Police are investigating a shooting that damaged a Palm Springs marijuana dispensary early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at approximately 12:43 p.m. at One Plant, which is located on 2739 N Palm Canyon Drive.

PSPD's Lt. William Hutchinson told News Channel 3 that a vehicle drove by the location and fired several rounds toward the business.

There was window damage but no one was injured in the shooting, Hutchinson confirmed. Investigators are currently examining video surveillance.

There was no other information at this time.

"My first priority is to ensure that all of our personnel feels safe returning to work and given all the support required at this time," said Ryan Bishara, vice president of One Plant.

The owner of One Plant added that the dispensary just opened last month.

If you have any information, call the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-323-8116. If you wish to submit info anonymously, call Valley CrimeStoppers at 760-341-7867, you may be eligible for a cash reward.