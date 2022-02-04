Indio coffee shop has been broken into & vandalized four times in 8 months

Two young entrepreneurs continue to struggle to get ahead with their local coffee business as they deal with multiple cases of break-ins/vandalism.

According to the owners of Everbloom Coffee, this has happened four times in the past eight months.

The most recent incident was Monday morning. Surveillance video captured the moment when an individual picks up a rock and starts throwing it towards the door over and over again. The suspect leaves after the alarm starts up.

"I don't know if he wanted to get in or not but he wanted to break the window," said Efrain Gomez, co-owner of the business.

Everbloom Coffee has been a dream come true for Efrain Gomez and Matthew Ortega. The two started up this venture in the middle of the pandemic.

"It's a very difficult story because growing a business is not very easy, and we started with a small cart and selling in parking lots all over Indio and the business grew little by little," said Gomez.

The business has not only had to survive the ravages of the pandemic, but also multiple disturbances.

"Four times someone wanted to get in, broke the windows. I don't know what they are looking for, money or stealing things to sell," Gomez said.

Two weeks before someone threw a rock at the door, two guys arrived in the middle of the night with a piece in hand. As seen in the security video, one enters through the window after breaking it.

"They stole some little tiny things that didn't cost much but, it's more than the money, breaking the window, it's the peace that takes away a lot," Gomez said.

In another incident, a security camera also captured when another person tried to break the same door a few months ago. The doors remains under repair.

"We are paying, but we do have insurance, but when we use insurance and the 'premium' goes way too high," said Gomez.

The shop's owners have filed a report with the police.

Despite the setbacks they have faced, the two young entrepreneurs said the support of the community is helping them move forward. Gomez indicates that anger toward those responsible has slowly become a concern.

"At least it's a window, it's something I can change, I feel sad because they need a lot of help," Gomez concluded.

Ben Guitron, spokesperson for the Indio Police Department, tells us that they are still investigating these acts of vandalism.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Indio Police at (760) 391-4057.

You can also valley Valley CrimeStoppers at 760-341-7867. Tips can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.