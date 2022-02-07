Homicide investigation underway after 28-year-old found dead in Mecca

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating the murder of a 28-year-old man found dead in Mecca early Monday morning.

Authorities said that at approximately 3:09 a.m., Gabriel Cervantes, 28, of Mecca was found unresponsive on the ground within the 91800 block of 66th Avenue.

Deputies arrived to the scene and found Cervantes with "trauma to his body consistent with a homicide," according to the Sheriff's Department.

Cervantes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Central Homicide Unit have assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Investigator Nicholas Jones of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-206-1680 or Investigator Arnoldo Iniguez of the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990.

You can also submit a tip using the Sheriff's Homicide Tipline online form.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.