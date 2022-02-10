Man shot in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting in the northern part of the city.

Police confirmed that one person has been shot. The extent of their injuries remains unknown at this time.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of W Palm Vista Drive at around 9:15 p.m.

Police urge residents to avoid the area as they conduct their investigation.

This is the second shooting of the night in the Coachella Valley. Just a few minutes before this shooting, a juvenile was struck by gunfire in Bermuda Dunes.