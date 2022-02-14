First responders discover suspected meth lab after house fire in Desert Hot Springs

An investigation is underway at a home in Desert Hot Springs after first responders discovered a suspected meth lab Sunday night.

The incident started at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. That's when CAL FIRE crews were called to a fire at a house inside the 9700 block of El Mirador Boulevard.

According to DHSPD Deputy Chief Steven Shaw, once the fire was out, crews found what appears to be a meth lab inside the house. There was no one inside the home at the time of the fire.

CAL FIRE Haz Mat crews have been at the house all day Monday clearing the house of chemicals and other items, Shaw confirmed. Crews are still out as of 4:30 p.m. as multiple barrels lined up outside the home.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.