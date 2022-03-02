12-year-old Cathedral City boy accused of bringing stolen unloaded handgun to a Twentynine Palms elementary school

A 12-year-old boy from Cathedral City was arrested Wednesday morning after police said he brought an unloaded handgun to his school in Twentynine Palms.

The Morongo Sheriff's Station received reports of a student on campus with a firearm at Oasis Elementary School in Twentynine Palms Wednesday at approximately 10:07 a.m., the department announced on Wednesday.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown.

Staff members told authorities that students said the Cathedral City boy had a firearm in his backpack. The firearm was immediately confiscated by a staff member and the student was detained until deputies arrived.

The firearm was an unloaded handgun that was found to be stolen from a Palm Springs residence, officials revealed.

After school staff and deputies determined that there was no further threat to the students or staff, the lockdown was lifted and school resumed.

The student was arrested for Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Deputy E. Gonzalez of the Morongo Basin Station (760) 366-4175.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463), or you may leave information at the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com