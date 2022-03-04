64-year-old man charged in deadly Palm Springs stabbing

A 64-year-old man was charged with killing a woman in Palm Springs earlier this week.

Miguel Hernandez Toscano was arrested after the roughly 9:50 p.m. Tuesday stabbing in the 1700 block of Arenas Road. The woman died at the scene, according to the Palm Springs Police Department, who did not specify how Toscano was identified as the main suspect.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office on Thursday charged Toscano with one felony count of murder and three felony counts of willful child cruelty. He also faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon in commission of a felony.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Friday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, however, the hearing was delayed until Monday.

Toscano remains held at the John Benoit Detention Center without bail.