Video shows child get pistol whipped by another teen in Indio

Police are investigating reports of a student who was struck with a suspected handgun by another student in Indio.

Parents tell News Channel 3 that the assault took place after school on Friday at a gas station on the corner of Miles Avenue and Clinton Street.

Ben Guitron, public information officer for the Indio Police Department, confirmed that officers are investigating the assault.

The victim is reported to be in middle school. Guitron confirmed that the suspect is not a middle school student. The other person seen in the video is believed to be a teenager.

We're awaiting more information from the Indio Police Department.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Indio police at 760-391-4057. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.