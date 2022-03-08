Three arrested in murder of Twentynine Palms man reported missing in Sept

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Twentynine Palms man originally reported several months ago.

Jervon Winston, 27, was last physically seen at his residence in Twentynine Palms on the night of Sept. 26, 2021.

Few details were known about his disappearance. The San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Tuesday that homicide detectives took over the investigation on Oct. 8, due to the suspicious nature of Winston's disappearance.

The department added that a crime scene was found at a residence in Twentynine Palms. It was not specified the date that the crime scene was found, however, on Oct. 9, detectives located Winston's remains in a remote desert location near Wonder Valley.

Detectives then identified three suspects in Winston's murder. A 26-year-old man was identified as the main suspect, with an additional two men as accessories. All three suspects are from Twentynine Palms.

One of the accessories, a 21-year-old, was contacted in Joshua Tree on October 12. After the interview, he was arrested for accessory and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail.

On Nov. 19, the second accessory suspect, a 20-year-old man, was found in Columbia, Missouri. He was extradited and booked into jail.

The main suspect was found on March 6 in a home in Coachella. He was arrested on an active murder warrant. He has been booked at the Central Detention Center and faces homicide charges.

We've reached out to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office for additional details on charges for all three suspects.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Malcolm Page, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or www.wetip.com.

