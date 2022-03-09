Arrest made in pistol whipping of child at Indio gas station

Indio police have arrested a suspect in a video showing a child getting pistol whipped outside a gas station last week.

The incident happened on Friday just before 3:00 p.m. Video shows one child and three other juveniles engaged in a fight at the parking lot of the V&P Gas Station on the corner of Miles Avenue and Clinton Street.

The video shows that at one point, one of the three juveniles pulls out what appears to be a handgun and smacks the one boy in the head with it. The boy is then jumped by one of other minors. The incident happened in front of a crowd of other students.

When police arrived to the scene, the other juvenile involved in the fight fled the scene.

Police said the victim was okay but has a laceration to his forehead. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and released the same day.

The other juvenile involved in the fight was arrested on Tuesday, with the help of Indio Police's school resource officer and detectives, the department confirmed.

The juvenile was arrested in Indio without incident and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center in Indio. Due to the juvenile’s age, their identity will not be released.

Indio Police officials said this is still an active investigation. Investigators are looking for others that may have

witnessed the incident. If anyone has any further information regarding this case, contact the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4051.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

