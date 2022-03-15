Person shot, victim seen at La Quinta Best Buy parking lot before arriving at hospital

One person is undergoing surgery at a local hospital after being shot. Witnesses told investigators they saw the victim at the parking lot of Best Buy in La Quinta, however, the location where the shooting occurred remains in question.

The incident was first reported at 5:31 p.m. Sgt. Soto, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, confirmed that deputies received calls from several people reporting that someone had been shot in the parking lot of the Pavilion at La Quinta near Highway 111 and Adams Street.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia was at the scene and confirmed that deputies taped off part of the parking lot between the Best Buy and Chipotle.

Soto confirmed that deputies arrived and were unable to locate a victim or suspect.

A short time later, a local hospital called and told law enforcement that a person had arrived with a gunshot wound. Soto confirmed that this was the person in the Best Buy parking lot.

Soto added that the victim told authorities that he had been shot at a park near JFK in Indio. Prior to our conversation, A spokesperson for the Indio Police Department told News Channel 3 that there was no shooting in the city of Indio that they are aware of at this time.

We've reached out to the Indio Police Department once again to follow up on the investigation.

There was no word on the condition of the victim in this shooting. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.