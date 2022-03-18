Bodycam footage shows incident that injured homicide suspect, police K-9 in Cabazon casino parking lot

Full video below (Warning: Video May be Disturbing to Some Viewers)

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released bodycam footage of an incident that led to injuries to a murder suspect and a police K-9 being in a Cabazon casino parking lot.

The incident happened on Jan. 26, 2022 on the 49000 block of Seminole Drive.

Police were looking for Koron LeKeith Lowe, 24, of Moreno Valley, who was suspected of being involved in a deadly shooting the previous night in Hemet. The Riverside County Gang Impact team located Lowe in the casino parking lot at about 1 p.m.

Koron Lowe

Sheriff Chad Bianco said the Gang Impact Team blocked in Lowe's vehicle so he could not escape. He was then ordered to exit the vehicle and surrender, but he refused.

"Lowe was seen reaching around inside the vehicle during the negotiations. Several 40-millimeter less-lethal foam rounds were fired through the driver's side front and rear windows in an attempt to shatter them and gain better access to apprehend Lowe," Bianco said.

The windows were shattered and Lowe was ordered to surrender, but he refused to comply, Bianco said. Hemet Police Department K-9 Bosco was deployed to detain Lowe inside the vehicle.

"Once the K-9 was deployed inside the vehicle, Lowe violently fought the dog striking and stabbing him with a sharp piece of wood," Bianco said.

The dog was continuously struck during multiple attempts to detain Lowe. The Gang Impact Team fired additional 40-millimeter less-lethal foam rounds at Lowe. In addition, the Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau deployed flashbangs, which caused Lowe to exit the vehicle and surrender.

Authorities throw flashbang at suspect's vehicle

Bianco said Lowe suffered a major injury to his right eye. He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to a hospital. Lowe's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Lowe was eventually released, booked into jail and charged with murder and attempted murder.

K-9 Bosco was taken to an area emergency veterinary clinic for treatment. He was able released and was back at work after a weekend of rest and recovery, according to the Hemet Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Dept. Force Investigation Detail Task Force. The investigation will ultimately be reviewed by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.