Arrest made in shooting that injured two people in downtown Palm Springs

Police have arrested suspects believed to have been involved in a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning in downtown Palm Springs.

The shooting was reported at around 1:50 a.m. on the 200 block of S Indian Canyon Drive

Callers told police dispatch that at least two people were struck by gunfire, police said.

Two shooting victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects, a 27-year-old Desert Hot Springs man and a 31-year-old Palm Springs man, were located and arrested within minutes of the initial calls.

Both suspects have been booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. They face multiple charges including attempted homicide.

Palm Springs Police asks any witnesses or anyone with information that could help with this investigation to contact Detective Jimenez at 760-323-8136.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.