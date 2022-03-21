Pair accused of killing Cathedral City store owner during robbery ordered to stand trial

Two 20-year-old men accused of gunning down the owner of a Cathedral City convenience store during a robbery must stand trial for murder and other charges, a judge ruled today.

Charles Lamar Campbell of Beaumont and Joel Ortiz Hidalgo of Desert Hot Springs were arrested a year ago for the alleged slaying of 61-year-old Chris Sgouromitis of Cathedral City.

Following a preliminary hearing at the Riverside Hall of Justice, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Mac Fisher found there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial for both men on the first-degree murder charge, as well as attempted robbery and a special circumstance allegation of killing in the course of a robbery.

Campbell was additionally held to answer on sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations. Fisher scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for April 29 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

The defendants are both being held without bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

Cathedral City police were sent to the Outpost Market at 68171 Ramon Road about 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2021, to investigate reports of a holdup and discovered the convenience store owner mortally wounded.

Despite first responders' efforts to save him, Sgouromitis was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, according to police.

Sgouromitis was a beloved member of the community, and investigators said that help from residents was critical in tracking down the alleged attackers. Hours after his murder, a memorial grew outside his store as hundreds of people honored his life, laying flowers and candles in his memory.

According to police, Sgouromitis was a "father of four with strong local community ties, who was not involved in criminal activity and died in his longtime place of business."

Detectives relied on evidence gathered at the scene, including security video surveillance tape, as well as other leads, to track down the defendants, who were both arrested without incident within a week of the deadly shooting.

Neither man has documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

