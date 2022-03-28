Man suspected of sexually assaulting Banning youth

A 39-year-old man suspected of sexually abusing a Banning child was out of custody today on a $100,000 bond.

The man, a Grand Terrace resident, was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Wednesday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and felony sexual battery of a minor.

Jail records show that the suspect posted bail before the weekend and was released from custody.

According to the Banning Police Department, the suspect came under investigation the day after Christmas when a juvenile, whose identity was not disclosed, including gender, came to the department and alleged that he had perpetrated an assault at an undisclosed location.

The circumstances were not specified, nor were any details regarding how the victim and alleged assailant knew one another.

Detectives initiated interviews and amassed evidence that culminated in an arrest warrant being served on the suspect at his home in Grand Terrace, where he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Background information on the suspect was not available. He has a tentative court appearance scheduled for May 5 at the Banning Justice Center.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on this case