Seven undocumented people found smuggled in truck in Indio

Two people were arrested after Border Patrol agents found a truck with seven undocumented individuals who were smuggled into the United States.

The arrest happened Thursday at approximately 10:42 p.m. Agents stopped a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado on Interstate 10 and Golf Center Parkway.

"As agents approached the vehicle, they noticed three individuals laying down attempting to conceal themselves in the bed of the truck, and another four individuals in the rear cab," reads a news release by Border Patrol officials.

Agents interviewed the occupants of the vehicle. According to the agency, agents determined that the driver and passenger were United States citizens, and the other seven individuals were all Mexican nationals without the proper documents to be in the United States legally.

All occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest.

Agents searched the vehicle and its occupants and reported finding a loaded Glock 27 firearm, 10 rounds of unspent ammunition, and $8,576 in cash.

All individuals were transported to the Indio Border Patrol station to be held and processed accordingly.

The vehicle, firearm, and ammunition will be seized per El Centro Sector guidelines.