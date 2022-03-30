Jury selection begins in retrial of one of four men previously convicted of killing Palm Springs art dealer

Jury selection is now underway in the retrial of David Replogle, one of four men previously convicted for the murder of a retired Palm Springs art dealer 10 years ago.

In 2012, Replogle, Kaushal Niroula, Daniel Garcia, and Miguel Bustamante were each sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Clifford Lambert, 74.

Clifford Lambert



Lambert was stabbed in his home on December 5, 2008 in a financially motivated killing. His body was buried in the desert but authorities have never been able to find his remains.

The case appeared to be closed but controversy arose years later when an appeal filed on behalf of Niroula alleged inappropriate comments that Judge David Downing made in court proceedings. Judge Downing was accused of making comments about Niroula having HIV and refusing to read his motions.

The comments were secretly recorded by Garcia on his court-issued laptop.

In June 2020, the Riverside Superior Court agreed with Niroula’s assertion that Downing's comment showed bias against Niroula and Garcia and granted a retrial to Replogle, Niroula, Garcia, and Bustamente.

Two other suspects pled guilty to lesser charges in connection with Lambert's murder. Craig McCarthy and Russell Manning were the other two suspects in this murder case. McCarthy pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Manning was sentenced to five years in prison for fraud.

