Stolen vehicle crashes into fence at Palm Springs home during police pursuit

A police pursuit ended with a stolen truck crashing into the fence of a Palm Springs home Wednesday morning.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3 the incident began at around 11 a.m. when deputies began following a stolen vehicle near Dillon Road and Palm Drive in North Palm Springs.

Authorities said the stolen truck reached speeds of upwards of 95 MPH during the pursuit.

The pursuit ended in Palm Springs when the truck crashed into a fence at a home on the 2300 block of E. Acacia Road, near N Farrell Drive.

The suspect attempted to run away from the scene, but was immediately arrested by deputies, the Sheriff's Dept. confirmed.

There were no injuries reported.

