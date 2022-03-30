Suspect in deadly Cathedral City shooting pleads not guilty

A 29-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man in Cathedral City pleaded not guilty to murder charges today.

Daniel Morales Jr. of Cathedral City was arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing Juan Gonzalez, 48, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.



Daniel Morales Jr.

On Monday, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office charged Morales with one count of murder, with sentence-enhancing allegations of firing from a vehicle and the crime suspected of being gang-related.

Morales appeared at the Larson Justice Center on Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and was scheduled for a felony settlement conference on April 11. He remains behind bars without bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to Commander Rick Sanchez, police received a report of shots fired at 3:28 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Shifting Sands Trail and Mission Indian Trail.

Police arrived to find Gonzalez lying in the front yard of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical aid was provided, but Gonzalez died at the scene, police said.

Police are continuing to search for a second suspect pictured in the same gold vehicle that Morales was arrested in shortly after the shooting. The vehicle has been recovered but the second suspect remains on the loose.

Suspect wanted in deadly Cathedral City shooting

Police ask that If you know the identity of the male in the photo or you have information related to this incident contact Cathedral City Police Detective Brothers at 760-770-0330; email tbrothers@cthedralcity.gov or Investigations Commander Sanchez at 760-202-2488, rsanchez@cathedralcity.gov

You can also report any information via the Cathedral City Police Department Website at: cathedralcitypolice.com.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com. Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward

