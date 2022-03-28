Arrest made in deadly Cathedral City shooting; Police searching for second suspect

One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 48-year-old man in Cathedral City, although, police continue to search for a second suspect involved.

The shooting happened Thursday at around 3:30 p.m. on Shifting Sands and Misson Indian Trail. Police identified the victim as Juan Gonzalez, 48.

Hours later, police were able to arrest a suspect in connection with the shooting. Daniel Morales, 29 from Cathedral City, was taken into custody at approximately 4:44 p.m. at the intersection of Date Palm Drive and Converse Road.

On Thursday, police originally announced that they had located a suspect vehicle on the 35700 block of Date Palm Drive. That address is located near the intersection of Converse Rd. At the time, police said a person of interest was detained for questioning.

Morales was arraigned in court on Monday on multiple charges including murder. He is currently being held on $2 million bail at the Riverside County Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.

Cathedral City police released a picture of a second suspect in the shooting. The man can be seen coming out of a gold vehicle. Officers have found the gold vehicle but this second suspect remains on the loose.

Police ask that If you know the identity of the male in the photo or you have information related to this incident contact Cathedral City Police Detective Brothers at 760-770-0330; email tbrothers@cthedralcity.gov or Investigations Commander Sanchez at 760-202-2488, rsanchez@cathedralcity.gov

You can also report any information via the Cathedral City Police Department Website at: cathedralcitypolice.com.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com. Some tip

information may qualify for a cash reward

