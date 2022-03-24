Man killed in Cathedral City shooting

One man is dead after a shooting in a Cathedral City neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on the 32000 block of Shifting Sands Trail, south of Ramon Road.

Police said officers found a 48-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying in the front yard of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence markers on the floor at the scene

A suspect vehicle was identified and later located in the 35700 block of Date Palm Drive. Police revealed that a person of interest has been detained for questioning, but at this time, it is unknown if there is any involvement with the crime.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, contact the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300; or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com. You can also email tips@cathedralcity.gov

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP.

