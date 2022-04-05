Sex offender, 28, accused of sexually abusing minor in Twentynine Palms

A 28-year-old registered sex offender was arrested following accusations that he sexually abused a minor in Twentynine Palms.

Zhataviyus Lord was arrested early Tuesday morning in Twentynine Palms. According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, deputies were first notified of the sexual abuse on Sunday.

"Deputies learned the suspect engaged in sexual intercourse and oral copulation with the victim," reads a news release by the Morongo Basin Station.

A warrant for Lord's arrest was issued on Monday for two charges, Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a Minor and Oral Copulation; Under 18.

Although the victim is a minor, deputies said Lord identified himself to the victim as a 23-year-old who went by "Z" or "Zee."

Investigators were able to confirm Lord's identity after conducting interviews and collecting evidence. Lord was booked into the Morongo Basin jail, he is being held on $500,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Based on the facts and circumstances surrounding this case, authorities believe there may be additional victims in the area.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department-Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.

