Traffic stop on I-10 near Dillon Rd leads to discovery of over $53K worth of meth hidden in pick-up truck

A 36-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested after Border Patrol agents discovered more than $53,000 worth of meth hidden in the back of a pick-up truck.

The discovery happened Friday at around 11:30 p.m.

According to the agency, Border Patrol agents conducting anti-smuggling operations performed a vehicle stop on a 2020 Dodge Ram Laramie on Interstate 10 near Dillon Road. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team assisted in the vehicle stop and alerted to the vehicle.

A search led agents to find three black bundles underneath pillows and a blanket in the back seats of the truck. The bundles were found to contain 24.1 pounds of methamphetamine with estimated street value of $53,020.

Agents turned over the driver as well as the narcotics to local law enforcement authorities.