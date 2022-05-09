Skip to Content
Crime
Three armed robbery suspects detained in Desert Hot Springs

Three suspects in an armed robbery in Desert Hot Springs were taken into custody Monday evening.

The robbery occurred at around 2:10 p.m. on the 11000 block of Mesquite Avenue.

Police said officers located later found the suspects in a house along the 6600 block of Granada Avenue. There was a large police presence in the neighborhood at around 6:00 p.m. as police conducted a search of the home.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more about this investigation.

Jesus Reyes

