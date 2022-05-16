Man sentenced for shooting teen at Desert Hot Springs skate park

A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a drive-by shooting a Desert Hot Springs skate park that left a teenager wounded and was immediately sentenced to 27 years and four months in prison, the District Attorney's Office confirmed today.

Jelani Arman Wooten of Desert Hot Springs plead guilty to two felony counts on Friday -- attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm. He was sentenced immediately after entering his plea, according to the DA's Office.

He was arrested near the scene of the shooting at Tedesco Park on Sept. 29, 2020. Police said he fired at random, wounding a 16-year-old boy in the shoulder and nearly striking another person.

Police were called to the skate park at the north end of the park, 12800 West Arroyo, about 2 p.m. in response to a report of a gunshot victim and found the wounded boy, whose name was not released. He was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment.

A vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description was tracked down near the park, where two men and a minor were detained, police said.

Only Wooten was charged. A motive for the shooting was not disclosed.