Juvenile shot at Desert Hot Springs skate park

Officers are investigating the shooting of a juvenile at a skate park in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1:52 p.m. at Guy J Tedesco Park on 12800 W Arroyo Drive.

The victim, only identified as a male juvenile, sustained non-life-threatening wounds, DHSPD Chief Jim Henson told News Channel 3.

There was no word on any arrests or description on a possible suspect or suspect(s).

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and ask that anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call police at (760) 329-2904.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.