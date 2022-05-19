RSO: Teen found with loaded firearm, 115 prepackaged cannabis products, & over 5 ounces of pre-weighed and labeled marijuana

A teenager was arrested after being found in possession of a loaded non-serialized firearm, 115 prepackaged cannabis products, and over 5 ounces of pre-weighed and labeled marijuana, authorities said on Thursday.

The arrest happened Wednesday evening when Gang Task Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Beaumont Avenue and 8 Street.

The driver, a 17-year-old from Beaumont, advised the officers there was a firearm in his vehicle, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

"Upon having the driver exit the vehicle, a loaded non-serialized firearm was located in the vehicle. 115 prepackaged cannabis products and over 5 ounces of pre-weighed and labeled marijuana was also located inside the vehicle. These items are all indicative for marijuana sales," reads a news release.

The teen was transported to the Beaumont Police Department and released to his parents with the following charges:

Possession of a Non-Serialized Firearm in a Vehicle

Possession of Marijuana for Sales

The Riverside County Gang Task Force is a collaborative effort of several law enforcement agencies with the goal of combating criminal street gangs. The San Gorgonio Special Operations Regional Gang Task Force is one of six teams which compose the Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force. The San Gorgonio Special Operations Gang Task Force is staffed with members from the Banning Police Department, Beaumont Police Department and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.