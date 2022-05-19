School bus driver accused of selling fentanyl to students￼

A school bus driver/campus security guard at a Riverside school that serves students with special needs has been arrested, accused of selling fentanyl to students.

The arrest came after Riverside Police officers were called to respond to a report of an incorrigible juvenile at the Bright Futures Academy. The school is a non-public school that serves students with special needs from kindergarten to 12th grade.

"While there, officers were contacted by school staff regarding another employee who was possibly giving Fentanyl to students" - Riverside police department

Officers learned that a student from the school recently overdosed on suspected Fentanyl the week prior at their home in another city, the department revealed.

Police said that the school's investigation revealed an employee who serves as bus driver and campus security was suspected of furnishing Fentanyl to this student and others while on campus.

Detectives assumed the investigation with assistance by Sexual Assault-Child Abuse Unit detectives.

The employee, a 48-year-old woman, lives in a cottage on the school property with her 58-year-old husband.

Officers conducted a search of the cottage and found over a hundred suspected Fentanyl pills, two handguns, and various types of ammunition, police said.

The employee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. She faces charges of possession of narcotics for sale, sale of narcotics to minors, possession of controlled substances, drug addict in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school campus, being a person prohibited from owning or possession a firearm, and child endangerment

She is being held on $50,000 bail.

Her husband was also arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center, where he faces charges of possessing a firearm on campus and being a person prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. He is being held on $25,000 bail.

The investigation remains ongoing, there were no available details available at this time.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation and arrests should contact our Narcotics Unit at (951) 353-7200.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.