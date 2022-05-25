PETA offering $5K reward for info on puppy shot with an arrow in Desert Hot Springs

PETA is offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting a puppy with an arrow in Desert Hot Springs.

The four-month-old female Chihuahua puppy was found early Monday morning by a good samaritan on the 15500 block of Avenida Florencita, near Camino Campanero, according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

Agency spokesman John Welsh said the resident, whose identity was not released, was awakened by the pup yelping and immediately went to check outside.

She found the Chihuahua with an arrow penetrating straight through the little dog's neck.

Sweet baby, recovering after arrow shot in her….@RivCoNow pic.twitter.com/RsmDVGWJLZ — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) May 23, 2022

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy rushed the dog to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms for emergency surgery to remove the arrow. She’s expected to recover.

Welsh said that, amazingly, the projectile did not "strike the puppy's vital arteries."

To help ensure justice for the puppy and to keep other dogs safe, PETA is asking for help from the public.

Tipsters should contact the Riverside County Department of Animal Services at 951-358 7387 or shelterinfo@rivco.org.

“This puppy was in so much pain from the arrow piercing her neck that her anguished cries prompted someone to go find her and call for help,” says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “PETA is seeking information from the public so that the person responsible will face consequences for nearly killing this dog.”

"She is such a sweet puppy," veterinary technician Emily Ellison, who is caring for the dog, said. "I cannot imagine why anyone would do something so terrible to such an innocent creature. It's very sick."

Gettis said the Chihuahua, pending recovery, will eventually be placed for adoption.