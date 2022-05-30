Indio man arrested for suspected DUI boat crash that killed a 7-year-old girl near Buckskin State Park

A 7-year-old girl swimming in the Colorado River was struck and killed by a boat driven by an Indio man suspected of being under the influence.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon near Buckskin State Park.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the 7-year-old was swimming in the water near the shoreline when a boat struck her.

She was pronounced dead in the hospital.

Deputies found that the driver, a 37-year-old Indio man, was operating the boat in a "reckless and negligent manner" while under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, the department revealed.

The driver was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center, where he is being held on $200,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

At this time, he has not been officially charged.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Bryant Moore or Deputy Brian Weck of the Colorado River Station at (760)326-9200.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to use the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.