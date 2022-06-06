Porsche wanted in deadly Palm Springs hit-and-run crash found

A vehicle suspected of being involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs has been found, however, no arrests have been made, police announced on Monday.

On Friday, May 27, San Jacinto resident Jesse Fleury, 39, was struck and killed as he was crossing the street with a shopping cart on E Palm Canyon Drive near S Broadmoor Drive.

Police believed a red Porsche 911 was the vehicle that crashed into Fleury, calling on the community's help to locate the vehicle

The Porsche was recovered, however, police said the registered owner of the vehicle has been uncooperative with the investigation. The owner was not identified and there was no word on whether police believe they could have been behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Police continue the investigation and is requesting any public assistance in identifying the driver responsible for the death of Fleury. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the PSPD Traffic Division at 760-323-8125.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.