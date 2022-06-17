19-year-old accused of shooting at workers in a field near Coachella

A 19-year-old male is accused of shooting at workers at an okra ranch near Coachella Friday morning.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a ranch on the 46-300 block of Dillon Road.

"While deputies were responding, they received information the suspect shot at workers in a field," reads a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

No one was injured during the shooting.

The Coachella Community Action Team was able to locate and detain the suspect, a 19-year-old from Coachella, the Sheriff's Dept. revealed.

Authorities also located a loaded handgun.

The suspect was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he faces charges of attempted homicide and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Molina or Deputy Piscatella at the Thermal Station by calling (760) 863-8990 or Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP (7867).