Coachella man pleads not guilty to attempted murder and other charges

A 20-year-old man pleaded not guilty today to attempted murder for allegedly opening fire at a Coachella home.

Caillou Marcus Renteria and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested Tuesday for their alleged involvement in a shooting on the evening of May 31 in which multiple vehicles were struck.

Renteria was charged with felony counts of attempted murder and shooting at a vehicle/dwelling. He pleaded not guilty to both on Friday. He is slated to appear at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on July 5.

A 22-year-old Coachella man also suspected of taking part in the shooting was already in custody in connection with an unrelated shooting, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department said additional charges will be filed by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office for his alleged involvement in the May 31 shooting.

He was being held without bail at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

On the night of May 31, deputies from the sheriff's Thermal Station responded to the 52700 block of Genoa Drive in Coachella to a report of a shooting between three subjects. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Investigators identified Renteria, the 22-year-old and the juvenile as suspects. All three reside in Coachella.

The sheriff's SWAT team and the Thermal Station's Investigations Bureau found the juvenile at his residence in the 48100 block of La Playa Street in Coachella on Tuesday morning.

Renteria was found in his residence in the 49400 block of Tulipan Street on Tuesday night by the Investigations Bureau.

Both suspects were arrested and authorities said they were also wanted for two additional shootings in Coachella. It was unclear whether they are wanted for the same two shootings.

Renteria was being held on $1 million at the John J. Benoit Detention Center.

The juvenile will have additional charges filed by the Juvenile Probation Department, authorities said.