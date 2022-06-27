Nearly $400K worth of meth found hidden in gym bags & a plastic container during traffic stop in Indio

A 20-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested after Border Patrol reported finding nearly $400,000 worth of meth hidden in gym bags and a plastic container during a traffic stop in Indio.

The arrest happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 10 near the Golf Center Parkway exit.

Border Patrol agents conducting anti-smuggling operations on Interstate 10 performed a vehicle stop on a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe. The agency said a K-9 detection team alerted agents to the vehicle.

Agents searched the vehicle and found a plastic container and two gym bags that contained a total of 26 packages of narcotics, according to the agency.

"There were 19 packages that contained 46.7 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $126,630. The other seven packages contained 18 pounds of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $268,297," reads a Border Patrol news release.

The 20-year-old, narcotics, and vehicle were turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.