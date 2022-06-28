Man accused of child porn possession arrested in Desert Hot Springs

A man accused of possessing and disseminating child pornography and other sexual abuse material was arrested Monday morning in Desert Hot Springs.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department’s Detective Bureau and the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team served a search warrant at a home in the city.

There was little information available at the time of the arrest. Desert Hot Springs police confirmed an adult male was taken into custody.

Photos from DHSPD show police surrounding a home and a K-9 investigating the inside of a home.

We reached out to DHSPD for additional information on this arrest, however, we were told that as the investigation remains underway, there is nothing else available to release at this time. More information is expected to be released at a later time.

If you have information on any online child exploitation, you are asked to submit a tip by calling Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP. Tips can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

