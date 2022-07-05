1,800 lbs of illegal fireworks in the Coachella Valley seized during month-long operation

A law enforcement operation led to the seizure of approximately 1,800 pounds of illegal fireworks and an illegally carried handgun in the Coachella Valley.

The operation spanned throughout the month of June leading up to the Fourth of July.

Members of the Coachella Community Action Team (CCAT), with the assistance of the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team (SCVCSDT), the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team (SET), and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hazardous Device Team (HDT), conducted an operation which targeted the illegal sale of dangerous fireworks.

Check Out: Indio police seize 220 pounds of illegal fireworks, stolen firearms, drugs, & $14K during traffic stop

Three people were arrested:

A 20-year-old from Coachella, accused of possession of over 100 pounds of dangerous fireworks, and sale and transportation of dangerous fireworks.

A 35-year-old from Indio, accused of possession of over 1000 pounds of dangerous fireworks, and sale and transportation of dangerous fireworks.

A 21-year-old from Coachella, for possession of a concealed firearm, possession of high-capacity magazines, possession of over 100 pounds of dangerous fireworks, and sale and transportation of dangerous fireworks.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Nevins or Deputy Molina with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at (760)863-8990. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Valley Crime Stoppers at (760)341-STOP (7867).