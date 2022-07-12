Police arrest one-wheeled bandit accused of several break-ins in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs prowler, a shirtless man on a one-wheeled skateboard accused in a series of burglaries, has been arrested.

On Tuesday, detectives were able to contact and arrest the suspect, a 31-year-old man, police announced. The man faces four counts of burglary and a parole violation.

"We want to thank the community for their assistance with helping us identify the suspect in these incidents," Palm Springs police wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this month, News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao went in-depth on the burglaries after the suspect was captured on several home surveillance systems.

“He knew what he was doing. He knew what he was looking for. And he was, you know, I looked at the timestamp on the videos, and he was here for all of one minute," said resident Jim Reagan.

Since January, Palm Springs has seen more than 350 reported burglaries. A majority of them were reported as vehicle thefts.

Police say before leaving your car, be sure to bring in any valuables you may have, including that garage key, before leaving and locking your doors.

“A lot of the residential burglaries we deal with, we realize that there was no identified method of entry into the residence," Araiza added, "So a lot of times that's maybe an unlocked door and unlocked windows. So we just want to encourage our community to harden that target by the sake of maybe having a routine or during the evening before they retire for bed, is go through the property and make sure everything's secure."