Crime
Death of missing elderly couple ruled a murder-suicide

The death of a missing elderly couple has been ruled a murder-suicide, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Michael Herbst, 87, and Lisa Herbst, 87, were reported missing from the La Quinta Senior Living facility on July 14, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators were told that the couple had not returned to the facility the night before.

The couple was found dead with gunshot wounds in the vehicle at dead end of Coyote Song Way in Palm Desert.

Investigators from the Central Homicide Unit were notified and determined a murder-suicide had occurred. There was no word from investigators who the victim was in this case.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Investigator Gonzalez of the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.

