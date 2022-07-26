Border Patrol finds 84 lbs of meth during vehicle stop in Indio

Border Patrol agents arrested two people after discovering 84 pounds of meth during a traffic stop in Indio Tuesday morning.

The stop happened at 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 10, about half a mile east of Dillon Road.

Agents conducting anti-smuggling operations on Interstate 10 performed a vehicle stop on a grey 2009 Nissan Maxima. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted agents to the vehicle, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency revealed.

According to the agency, agents searched the vehicle and found a plastic storage container and a backpack inside of the trunk that contained six cellophane-wrapped packages of white powdery substance.

The contents of the packages tested positive for 84.02 pounds. of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $151,236.

The occupants of the vehicle, A U.S. citizen and an undocumented person, were arrested and transported to the Indio Border Patrol station for further processing.

The 48-year-old male driver, 62-year-old female passenger, narcotics, and vehicle were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. They will be facing federal charges, the agency added.