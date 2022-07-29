Death of man found in burning truck ruled a homicide; Victim identified

Investigators have determined that the death of a man found inside a burning pick-up truck a few weeks ago in Thermal was a homicide.

The man was identified by authorities as Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, of Coachella.

The man's body was found on July 14 on the 83000 block of Avenue 60.

Deputies said at 2:02 am they received calls about a car on fire in the area. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a man's body on the bed of a pick-up truck.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator Loureiro of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Glasper of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station 760-863-8990.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.

You can also submit a tip using the Sheriff's Homicide Tipline online form.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.