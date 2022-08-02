Three arrested in connection with murder of Coachella man found dead in burning truck

Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in bed of a burnt pick-up truck in Thermal.

Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella, were arrested in connection with the murder of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, of Coachella.

Hernandez's body was found in Thermal on July 14. Authorities were originally called to the area at 2:02 a.m. in response to a fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a man's body on the bed of a pick-up truck.

Hernandez's death was being investigated as suspicious, however, on Friday, the Sheriff's Dept. officially confirmed this was a homicide case.

Yamanaka was arrested on Friday near Mountain Drive in Coachella. He is being held without bail at the Southwest Detention Center. He was charged with murder, arson, and violating a court order, among other charges, court records show.

Cabrera was arrested Friday at noon near Mazatlan Drive in Coachella and was being held on $500,000 bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility. She was charged with being an accessory.

Lagunes was also charged with being an accessory, arson, and violating his probation, among other charges. He is being held without bail. There was no further information available on his arrest.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation can call Investigator Loureiro of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

