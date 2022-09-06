Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting

The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the 18-year-old killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend in Coachella.

The shooting happened on Friday just before midnight on the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were originally called to respond to reports of a loud party in the area, however, upon arriving, they heard gunshots.

Isaiah Swan, 18, of La Quinta, and a 20-year-old woman from Desert Hot Springs were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were airlifted to the hospital for medical care.

Swan was pronounced dead in the hospital. Sheriff's officials said the woman remains in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Authorities ask anyone with information to call Investigator Cline of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-529-9394 or Investigator Glasper of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at 760-863-8990.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867. Tips can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.