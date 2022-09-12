Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students

A teacher at a school in Thermal was arrested Monday morning after being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while instructing children.

Deputies were called to the school, located on the 86100 block of 66th Avenue, for reports of an intoxicated teacher on campus.

"School officials contacted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after discovering one of their teachers appeared to be under the influence of alcohol," reads a news released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept.

After the investigation, the teacher, a 44-year-old, was placed under the arrest. He faces charges of public intoxication, possession of alcohol on school grounds, and child endangerment. As part of our station's policy, we do not publish a suspect's name until charges are filed with District Attorney's office.

County jail records show the teacher is being held at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $35,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The Thermal Sheriff’s Station is asking anyone with additional information on this incident to contact Deputy Ramirez of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at 760-863-8990.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at (760) 341-7867.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.