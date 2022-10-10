LA resident suspected in deadly Palm Springs DUI crash released from hospital, surrenders to police

A Los Angeles man accused in a deadly DUI crash in Palm Springs over the summer has surrendered to police after being released from the hospital.

The crash happened on the night of Saturday, July 30 at the intersection of E Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way.

Police said the LA man, a 57-year-old, was driving southbound when he allegedly rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection. The crash caused a chain reaction with two other vehicles stopped at the same intersection.

The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in that same vehicle sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, police added.

The PSPD Traffic Division unit determined the LA man was in violation of driving under the influence.

The LA man was also hospitalized after the crash with significant injuries. Police previously stated that once he would be taken into custody once he was released from the hospital. He was recently released and surrendered to police on Sunday.

The Traffic Division Unit also followed up on information linking the suspect's vehicle to a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Ramon Road and Sunrise Way, which happened just before the deadly crash.

Police have noted that the man also has a previous conviction of driving under the influence.

The man is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. His bail is set at $2 million.

Police said he will be charged with Murder based on a prior DUI conviction. He will also be charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor DUI-related violations. He is set to appear in court date on Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

If you were a witness to this collision, police ask that you contact the PSPD Traffic Division at 760-323-8125. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.